Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.98% and a negative net margin of 737.93%.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,559. The company has a market cap of $941.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

