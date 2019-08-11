Dfpg Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,883 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

