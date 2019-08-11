Dfpg Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Advanced Emissions Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.