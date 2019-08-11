Dfpg Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $23,490,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,716,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $17,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

