Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Designer Brands reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of DBI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 987,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,505,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,829,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,236,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,445,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

