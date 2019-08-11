DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $53.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock remained flat at $$52.37 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,715. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.60 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,243. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.