Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We include in our valuation given their clinical stage, and view DNL310 as a free call option at this point. Our 12-month price target of $28/share is based on an equally weighted composite of (a) $29/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY34 GAAP EPS of $8.62 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $28/ share (discount rate 12.0%, growth rate 2.5%). The assumptions are in-line with the expected PE multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biopharmaceutial company.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 399,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,253. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.