Debitum (DEB) Market Capitalization Tops $547,009.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Debitum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Debitum has a total market cap of $547,009.00 and $13,821.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Debitum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00262063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.01266365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00094952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.