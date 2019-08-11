Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, Bibox and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $90,824.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00261426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.01254992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

