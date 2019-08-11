Datacoin (DTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $21,809.00 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003836 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,299,637 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

