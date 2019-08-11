Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,175. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

