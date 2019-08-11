Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Danaher by 123.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Argus raised their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 1,261,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.