Dajin Resources (CVE:DJI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Dajin Resources Corp (CVE:DJI)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 133,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 65,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Dajin Resources Company Profile (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. The company explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. It holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 3,202 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada; 278 placer claims covering 2,262 hectares in the Alkali Lake region of Esmeralda County, Nevada; and exploration or exploitation concessions covering 93,000 hectares primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basin in Argentina, as well as a 65% joint venture interest in the Cowtrail Mineral Property consisting of 34 mineral claims located in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia.

