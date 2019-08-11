Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) PT Set at $14.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 238,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,003. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Cytosorbents by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

