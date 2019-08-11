Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSO. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 238,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,003. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.