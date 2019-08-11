Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 405.45%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million.

CYTK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,029. The company has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $176,535. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

