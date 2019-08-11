CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

