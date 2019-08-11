CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 130,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,515. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.