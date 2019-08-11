Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after buying an additional 1,712,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,701,000 after buying an additional 261,438 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

