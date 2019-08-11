Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53, Morningstar.com reports. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 362,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,589. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

