CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSWI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. 105,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,595. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

