CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CSWI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. 105,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,595. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.
