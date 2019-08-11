Cryptonite Price Up 53.2% Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $403,611.00 and $5.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.96 or 0.01851021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.02799596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00768944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00803789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00514191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00134030 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

