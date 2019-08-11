Cryptonex Market Cap Hits $20.53 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $20.53 million and $4.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00264231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01268760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

