CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 14.9%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price rose 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.19, approximately 1,456,924 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 263,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get CryoPort alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.