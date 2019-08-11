CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 1,456,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 48.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 505,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 17.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 9.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

