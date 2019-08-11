CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 1,456,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
CryoPort Company Profile
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
