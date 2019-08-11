Critical Comparison: Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) versus Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI)

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wave Sync and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Wave Sync has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wave Sync and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $90,000.00 14.02 -$5.61 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $760,000.00 207.74 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Sync and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A N/A -523.25% Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dyadic International beats Wave Sync on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

