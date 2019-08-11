Credit Suisse Group Trims PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Target Price to $27.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

AGS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 125,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

