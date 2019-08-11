Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 779.40 ($10.18) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 851.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Beverly Goulet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,022.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

