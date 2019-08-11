Credit Suisse Group Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $284.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $263.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 964,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,220 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeneq Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.