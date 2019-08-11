Cred 24-Hour Volume Tops $730,018.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $730,018.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, UEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.01268223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,971,570 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, OKEx, UEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

