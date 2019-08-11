Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $89.66. 115,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,801. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $255.68.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,699,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,366.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

