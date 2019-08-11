Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Financial Comparison

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and Covetrus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A Covetrus 0 4 3 0 2.43

Covetrus has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.93%. Given Covetrus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and Covetrus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Jo-Jo Drugstores $107.55 million 0.33 -$930,000.00 N/A N/A Covetrus $3.78 billion 0.70 $100.86 million N/A N/A

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Profitability

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Jo-Jo Drugstores -0.81% -5.46% -1.30% Covetrus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Covetrus shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covetrus beats China Jo-Jo Drugstores on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

