COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. COVA has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1.44 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00261585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.01251729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00093989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

