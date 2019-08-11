CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $400,220.00 and approximately $54,993.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.69 or 0.04369092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

