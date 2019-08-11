Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CLDB opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

