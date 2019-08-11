Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Shares of CLDB opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Cortland Bancorp
