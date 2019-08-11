Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:CTVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. 3,515,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $4,228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $5,329,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $11,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $97,990,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000.

