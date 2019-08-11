CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLG. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,872,000 after buying an additional 2,684,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 160,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
