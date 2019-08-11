CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLG. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 336,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,118. The stock has a market cap of $639.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,872,000 after buying an additional 2,684,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 160,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.