Continental Resources’ (CLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 1,500,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,853. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08. Continental Resources has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Continental Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166 over the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

