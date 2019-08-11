Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

ROAD stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. Construction Partners has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.