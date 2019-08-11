Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. Conduent’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Conduent stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 10,541,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 565,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,004,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 607,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $5,397,776.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,299,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,995,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.