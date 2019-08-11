Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,472. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.69. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 607,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $5,397,776.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,915,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $32,693,731.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,299,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,995,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,467,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,795,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,310,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,559,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.