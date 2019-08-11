Concoin Hits Market Cap of $1,951.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $1,951.00 and $6.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Concoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00261580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.01253499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com . Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

