Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $374.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.53 million to $389.03 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $448.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $351,076.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,263.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,667 shares of company stock worth $747,776. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 199,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

