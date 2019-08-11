Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 to $0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion to $2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Commscope also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 5,202,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,482,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.