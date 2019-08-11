Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $22.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. Commscope has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 256.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Commscope by 174.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.