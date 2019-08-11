Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.91 ($9.19).

CBK opened at €5.25 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.24. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.16 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

