ColossusXT 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $49.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00881319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004311 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,445,267,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,404,225,938 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.