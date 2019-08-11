Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 1,221,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,103 shares of company stock valued at $967,643. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

