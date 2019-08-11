CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $31,817.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01284124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

