Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,847. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $110,227.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

